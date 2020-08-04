Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights rally past Stars in round-robin opener

Stephenson took a pass from Karlsson at the top of the slot, and using Stars defenseman John Klingberg as a screen, snapped a shot through Bishop's pads. Dallas then scored three goals in the span of 4:52 midway through the second period.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:00 IST
Knights rally past Stars in round-robin opener

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt each scored goals over a five-minute span to highlight a four-goal third period as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a Western Conference round-robin opener in Edmonton on Monday. Carrier's first career playoff goal, with 5:03 remaining, was initially waived off for goalie interference but was overturned following a Vegas challenge. It proved to be the game-winner. William Karlsson, who along with Schmidt and Stone each added an assist, sealed the win on an empty-netter with 21 seconds to go.

Chandler Stephenson also scored a goal and Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots for Pacific Division champion Vegas, which outshot the Stars 16-6 in the final period. Joe Pavelski, Jamie Oleksiak and Corey Perry each scored goals and Miro Heiskanen had three assists to lead the Dallas. Ben Bishop finished with 28 saves for the Stars. It was the first three-assist game of Heiskanen's career.

The Golden Knights are tied with the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference seeding round robin, each team at 1-0-0 for two points. The St. Louis Blues and the Stars are each 0-1-0 for no points. Vegas, which had won 11 of its last 13 games before the pandemic pause, scored on its first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead 64 seconds into the contest. Stephenson took a pass from Karlsson at the top of the slot, and using Stars defenseman John Klingberg as a screen, snapped a shot through Bishop's pads.

Dallas then scored three goals in the span of 4:52 midway through the second period. Pavelski got the first when his centering pass from the right wing caromed off the skate of defenseman Alec Martinez past Lehner for his 49th career playoff goal. Oleksiak gave the Stars a 2-1 lead 42 seconds later when he fired a wrist shot from the high slot past a screened Lehner that pinged in off the crossbar.

Perry, stationed in front of the net, then made it 3-1 when he deflected Heiskanen's shot from the left point past Lehner's glove side. Vegas tied it with two goals in the span of 89 seconds midway through the third period. Stone got the first when he beat Bishop with a wrist shot from the right circle. Schmidt then finished an odd-man rush with a snap shot from the high slot off a feed from Reilly Smith, setting the stage for Carrier's game-winner.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...

Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'

Alphabet Incs Google Cloud unit is poised for a surge in fourth-quarter sales from U.S. retailers, as they brace for record online shopping during the holidays because of COVID-19 lockdowns.Cloud technology, used to host websites and store ...

Smog tower installation project in Delhi: SC asks Centre to start work soon

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to start at the earliest the work for installation of smog tower at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, which is aimed at helping in combating air pollution. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was inform...

Land encroachment in Patnitop: CBI conducts searches at 11 locations in J-K

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residential premises of some former CEOs of the Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment and illegal constructions in the tourist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020