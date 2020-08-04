Hopeful of Pakistan having successful tour of England, says Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is hopeful of his side performing well in the upcoming series against England. Pakistan and England are slated to face each other in three Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will begin on August 5 at Manchester.

Razzaq hailed the depth within the Pakistan side and said that Azhar Ali's team has all the basis covered. "I wish good luck to our team for the England tour. There is a lot of experience in the coaching staff and it will help the players a great deal. Pakistan batting department boasts Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Babar Azam. They will have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and will be encountered by tough conditions," Razzaq said in an official release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The bowling department consists of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, and Sohail Khan, and they form a great combination. The spin department contains Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. I am hopeful this will be a very successful tour. The team is based on strong combinations and we will get to see a very good series," he added. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja believes that England might get a head start as they have match practice behind them.

"England might have got a head start with the three Tests against the West Indies, but they will be under pressure against Pakistan as they are a quality side. Be united when you play," Raja said. "Unlike ODIs and T20Is, one bad session will not cost you a match; rather you will get opportunities to overcome your mistakes. Slip catching is going to be very important, as it will put England under pressure," he added.

Pakistan's squad for Test series against England: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Aazam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz. Meanwhile, the remaining nine players - Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan - will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played after the Test series.

The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Pakistan last toured England in 2016 and the four-match Test series had ended in a 2-2 draw. (ANI)