Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopeful of Pakistan having successful tour of England, says Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is hopeful of his side performing well in the upcoming series against England.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:23 IST
Hopeful of Pakistan having successful tour of England, says Abdul Razzaq
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq . Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is hopeful of his side performing well in the upcoming series against England. Pakistan and England are slated to face each other in three Tests and three T20Is. The first Test will begin on August 5 at Manchester.

Razzaq hailed the depth within the Pakistan side and said that Azhar Ali's team has all the basis covered. "I wish good luck to our team for the England tour. There is a lot of experience in the coaching staff and it will help the players a great deal. Pakistan batting department boasts Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Babar Azam. They will have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and will be encountered by tough conditions," Razzaq said in an official release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The bowling department consists of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, and Sohail Khan, and they form a great combination. The spin department contains Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. I am hopeful this will be a very successful tour. The team is based on strong combinations and we will get to see a very good series," he added. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja believes that England might get a head start as they have match practice behind them.

"England might have got a head start with the three Tests against the West Indies, but they will be under pressure against Pakistan as they are a quality side. Be united when you play," Raja said. "Unlike ODIs and T20Is, one bad session will not cost you a match; rather you will get opportunities to overcome your mistakes. Slip catching is going to be very important, as it will put England under pressure," he added.

Pakistan's squad for Test series against England: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Aazam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz. Meanwhile, the remaining nine players - Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan - will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played after the Test series.

The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Pakistan last toured England in 2016 and the four-match Test series had ended in a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai prosecutors suggest drug charge against Red Bull scion

Facing renewed public outrage, prosecutors in Thailand said Tuesday that police should file drug charges against a scion of the Red Bull energy drink fortune in connection with the 2012 hit-and-run death of a police officer. An Office of th...

Rupee settles 3 paise down at 75.04 against US dollar

The rupee pared some of its initial losses and settled 3 paise down at 75.04 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, even as domestic equity market was trading with significant gains. The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank fo...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...

Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'

Alphabet Incs Google Cloud unit is poised for a surge in fourth-quarter sales from U.S. retailers, as they brace for record online shopping during the holidays because of COVID-19 lockdowns.Cloud technology, used to host websites and store ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020