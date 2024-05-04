Left Menu

Bowlers must out-strategize batters: Mohammad Amir on crucial T20 challenge

Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes the greatest challenge in Twenty20 cricket for bowlers now-a-days is to out-think the batters.He, however, said that the bowlers could prevail in the format with some smart thinking.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:21 IST
Bowlers must out-strategize batters: Mohammad Amir on crucial T20 challenge
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes the greatest challenge in Twenty20 cricket for bowlers now-a-days is to out-think the batters.

He, however, said that the bowlers could prevail in the format with some smart thinking. ''You have to out-think the batters (in T20 format),'' he said on a YouTube channel.

Amir, who came out of a forced retirement to make a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly four years, also noted that he had made some bad calls and mistakes in his life but now is eager to move on.

The 32-year-old was convicted of spot-fixing in 2010 and spent three months in prison before returning to play for Pakistan again in 2016.

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 before declaring his return in March this year.

''The coming World Cup is very special for me because I am coming back to international cricket after a long time,'' Amir said. ''I know T20 cricket has evolved as well. But, the good thing is that I have been active on the T20 circuit even after I decided to retire in 2020 from international cricket.'' Amir also confirmed that he had hired a personal trainer, whose job is to ensure that his body remained fit and ready to endure the rigours of modern-day cricket.

''I have invested in a personal trainer because cricket is my bread and butter, and if I want to continue earning from it, I have to remain match-fit and ready,'' he said.

Amir remains among those few Pakistani players who have won two ICC titles with Pakistan -- the 2009 World T20 in England and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in the same nation. In both the finals, he produced memorable spells with the new ball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024