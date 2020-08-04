Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comfortable with opting out of IPL this year, says Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he does not regret opting-out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:48 IST
Comfortable with opting out of IPL this year, says Mitchell Starc
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he does not regret opting-out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The fast bowler had decided before the player's auction that he would not be participating in the IPL 2020. But now, the tournament being played in September-November, the pacer said that he would not change anything.

The IPL was slated to be played in March-May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, it will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE. "I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it. I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I'll be getting ready for a summer," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying

"The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made," he added. The IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI), announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

"Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," read a BCCI release. The final of the tournament will be played on November 10 while both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release added. The BCCI had also confirmed that "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea for taking law test from home; HC seeks Centre, NLU consortium stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities NLU to reply to a law graduates plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing at exam centre for the Common Law Admission Test CLAT 20...

Thai prosecutors suggest drug charge against Red Bull scion

Facing renewed public outrage, prosecutors in Thailand said Tuesday that police should file drug charges against a scion of the Red Bull energy drink fortune in connection with the 2012 hit-and-run death of a police officer. An Office of th...

Rupee settles 3 paise down at 75.04 against US dollar

The rupee pared some of its initial losses and settled 3 paise down at 75.04 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, even as domestic equity market was trading with significant gains. The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank fo...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020