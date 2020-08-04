Left Menu
Blitzbok coach believes physical and mental boost needed to return to training

Updated: 04-08-2020 15:10 IST
“The guys will be keen to get back into action, but we will manage the start of the new season,” said Powell. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell believes his squad's return to training will not only boost the Blitzbok players on a physical level but will also give the players a mental boost as they prepare for their return to their Stellenbosch Academy of Sport base next week.

The players will undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday as part of the return to play protocols and will report for duty next Tuesday.

For Powell, this comes at a good time for his squad, who last saw action in early March.

"The players will welcome the return no doubt," said Powell.

"It has been tough on them mentally to be away from the game for so long and while they managed to train on their own during the lockdown period, it will also be good for them to get back into a training routine, although in smaller groups."

The Blitzboks were awarded the silver medal as the 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series was cut short due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, with the last four tournaments cancelled and the Olympic Games in Tokyo postponed until August 2021.

"The guys will be keen to get back into action, but we will manage the start of the new season," said Powell.

"Not only are their certain protocols in place during our return to the training phase of the lockdown, but we also have to make sure the players are following those to the letter.

"The first month will focus on fitness and strength work, and we plan to start with skills training in September. We are not rushed in any way at this stage, so this gives us the ideal opportunity to make sure all players are getting into the right habits and protocols.

"Everyone could do the legwork, but not all the players had the same access to strength and gym training, so we will phase that in," the Blitzboks coach explained.

Powell's management had a productive meeting on Monday and the coach said everyone started with a positive mindset and energy.

"We need to make sure that we do a thing right from the start, so it was good to touch base with everybody again and plan what we want out of the early part of our return," he said.

(With Inputs from APO)

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

