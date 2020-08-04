Left Menu
Napoli provides injury update on Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli have confirmed that Lorenzo Insigne has suffered 'tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle' in his left thigh and will be monitored over the coming days.

ANI | Naples | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:05 IST
Lorenzo Insigne (Photo/ Napoli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Napoli have confirmed that Lorenzo Insigne has suffered 'tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle' in his left thigh and will be monitored over the coming days. Insigne sustained injury during the club's clash against Lazio on Sunday, in the recently-concluded Serie A season.

"Lorenzo Insigne has undergone tests that have confirmed that he has suffered tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh, in addition to bone bruising. The player sustained the injury during the match against Lazio on Saturday. Insigne will be closely monitored over the coming days," the club said in a statement. Napoli had secured a 3-1 win in the match. The injury update has raised concern over Insigne's participation in the Champions League clash against Barcelona, slated to take place on August 9. (ANI)

