Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NRAI defers national camp for Olympic core group shooters

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday decided to defer the National Coaching camp for Olympic core group of athletes as coronavirus continues to rage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:24 IST
COVID-19: NRAI defers national camp for Olympic core group shooters
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday decided to defer the National Coaching camp for Olympic core group of athletes as coronavirus continues to rage. Earlier in July, the NRAI had announced a decision to schedule a National Camp for 34 Olympic core group of shooters.

The camp was slated to begin from the first week of August at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. "Under the prevailing conditions with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governing Body decided to defer the camp, till the time conditions are safer all-around as well as suitable for outstation travel," the NRAI said in an official statement.

The country's governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting said that it will announce a new schedule at a later date. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew lifted from Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir; restricts due to COVID-19 pandemic to continue: officials.

Curfew lifted from Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir restricts due to COVID-19 pandemic to continue officials....

UN agency hails 'historic first' child labour convention

The International Labour Organisation on Tuesday welcomed a global agreement to combat the worst forms of child labour as the first time all of its member states have ratified a convention in a process that lasted 21 years. The 101-year-ol...

Argentina strikes $65 bln debt deal to break deadlock

Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three creditor groups to restructure 65 billion in sovereign debt, a breakthrough in talks the will help the country climb out of a damaging default and revive its recession-hit economy.T...

Uganda reports 2 new gorilla babies in Bwindi national park

Two new baby gorillas have been discovered in a Ugandan national park where a beloved primate named Rafiki was killed in June, a wildlife official announced Tuesday, saying the infants are part of a baby boom in the protected forest popular...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020