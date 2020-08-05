Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forward/center Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunder's 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and scored three points before leaving the game in the first quarter.

Muscala, 29, must successfully go through a series to step to show he no longer has concussion symptoms before he can return to the court. In 43 games this season, Muscala is averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

The Thunder have six games left in the NBA's restarted season and are in sixth place in the tight Western Conference, one game behind fourth-place Houston Rockets and a half-game behind the Utah Jazz. They are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the NBA's bubble near Orlando.