Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers' Roethlisberger feels 'really good' after 3 ligament repairs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Tuesday that he sustained three torn ligaments in his elbow last season, but he said his arm "feels really, really good" after he threw at training camp on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 01:14 IST
Steelers' Roethlisberger feels 'really good' after 3 ligament repairs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Tuesday that he sustained three torn ligaments in his elbow last season, but he said his arm "feels really, really good" after he threw at training camp on Monday. "Threw a lot of balls yesterday," Roethlisberger told reporters on a video conference call. "Waking up today to see how it's going to feel, and it feels great. That's kind of what I anticipated.

"We've been working more than usual in the offseason in terms of throwing, I've put together a regime of two to three days per week of throwing for the last probably two months, if not longer than that. I think the plan is to kind of pitch-count, if you will, through training camp." Roethlisberger, 38, detailed the elbow injury he sustained in Week 2 of last season, saying he tore three flexor tendons in his elbow, a rare injury for a quarterback.

"From what I've been told, it's never happened to a quarterback of this magnitude," he said, adding that he had dealt with elbow pain for years. "I believe there was at least another quarterback that had one, maybe two (ligaments) torn off, but from what I understand, not three." Roethlisberger said he's had less elbow pain than in previous years, and he's lost significant weight.

"I'm lighter than I've been in 13, 14 years," the 16-year-veteran said. "I feel strong, I feel healthy, I feel young if you can feel young at this age. ... "I definitely feel like I've got some really good years left in me."

The Steelers plan to be careful with Roethlisberger's reps early, but offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner indicated it's more about protecting the quarterback from himself. "I think we'll have to play that by ear, eventually how he feels and how much he wants," Fichtner said. "There's times where he wants it all, and we'll have to back him off. That's a good thing."

In his most recent full season in 2018, Roethlisberger led the NFL in pass attempts (675), completions (452) and yards (5,129), throwing 34 touchdowns and a league-leading 16 interceptions.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Massive Beirut blast kills at least 50, injures hundreds

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people were killed and 2,700 injured, with bodies buried in the ru...

Entertainment News Roundup: Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism and Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighborhood

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mountsActress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to ste...

Golf-Koepka brimming with confidence ahead of title defence

A confident Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he had ironed out the kinks that hindered his game earlier this year and added that he will claim a third consecutive PGA Championship this week if he plays at the level he is capable of.Koepka woul...

Soccer-La Liga postpones Fuenlabrada's final match to Aug. 7

Spanish second division side Fuenlabradas final match against Deportivo La Coruna which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday will now be played on Friday, La Liga has announced. The match was initially suspended last month after Fuenlabr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020