Marlins finally cleared for return vs. Orioles

It took until what seemed like the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. MLB sent out a warning that Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. EST start time could be delayed while awaiting final COVID-19 tests results from the team. Multiple outlets reported the Marlins were cleared, though, and ESPN reported that all final tests were taken and came back negative.

The Marlins have not taken the field since July 26 after their opening three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies had been completed. A reported 18 players and 21 members of the team's traveling party had tested positive for COVID-19, with some players starting to report virus symptoms during the Phillies series. The Marlins had 10 games postponed, including a four-game home-and-home series against the Orioles from July 27-30. The Orioles had already traveled to Miami for the series opener but returned home after the Marlins remained in Philadelphia.

Tuesday's game was rescheduled after the Orioles' home opener on July 29 against the Marlins was postponed. --Field Level Media