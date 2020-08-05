Left Menu
Development News Edition

DT Hall fails Vikings physical, released by Raiders

He had 48 tackles (eight for loss), 1.5 sacks and seven QB hits in 30 games (18 starts) over his first two seasons. In other Vikings moves, safety Brian Cole II and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while defensive tackle Armon Watts was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 05:05 IST
DT Hall fails Vikings physical, released by Raiders

Monday's trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders was called off Tuesday when defensive tackle P.J. Hall failed his physical with the Vikings. Minnesota was set to receive the former second-round draft pick in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft. Hall will now revert back to the Raiders. Las Vegas had informed Hall he was being released before the trade was made.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders did release Hall after the trade was nullified Tuesday. The Raiders drafted Hall, 25, with the 57th overall pick in 2018. He had 48 tackles (eight for loss), 1.5 sacks and seven QB hits in 30 games (18 starts) over his first two seasons.

In other Vikings moves, safety Brian Cole II and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while defensive tackle Armon Watts was placed on reserve/COVID-19. Jefferson was the team's first-round selection (No. 22 overall) out of LSU in this year's draft, while Cole was a seventh-round selection out of Mississippi State. Watts, a sixth-round selection in 2019, played in seven games (one start) last season and had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knoc...

China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 -sources

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said. ...

Marlins finally cleared for (late) return vs. Orioles

It took until after the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The contest, slated for a 735 p.m. ET start, was delayed, reportedly with th...

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

Thailands overall response, and ability to curb infections, has led the World Health Organization WHO to identify Thailand, alongside New Zealand, as a success story in dealing with the pandemic. Of course, that success entirely depends o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020