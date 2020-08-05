DT Hall fails Vikings physical, released by Raiders

Monday's trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders was called off Tuesday when defensive tackle P.J. Hall failed his physical with the Vikings. Minnesota was set to receive the former second-round draft pick in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft. Hall will now revert back to the Raiders. Las Vegas had informed Hall he was being released before the trade was made.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders did release Hall after the trade was nullified Tuesday. The Raiders drafted Hall, 25, with the 57th overall pick in 2018. He had 48 tackles (eight for loss), 1.5 sacks and seven QB hits in 30 games (18 starts) over his first two seasons.

In other Vikings moves, safety Brian Cole II and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while defensive tackle Armon Watts was placed on reserve/COVID-19. Jefferson was the team's first-round selection (No. 22 overall) out of LSU in this year's draft, while Cole was a seventh-round selection out of Mississippi State. Watts, a sixth-round selection in 2019, played in seven games (one start) last season and had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

--Field Level Media