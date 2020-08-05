Left Menu
Nationals activate star OF Soto from IL

Soto was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the New York Mets, but he was available to pinch hit. The left fielder, who finished ninth in National League MVP voting last season, batted .282 in 2019 with 34 home runs and 110 RBIs. In 17 postseason games, he batted .277 with five home runs and 14 RBIs, including three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Outfielder Juan Soto, who helped the Washington Nationals to their first World Series title in 2019, was activated from the injured list Tuesday and was available to make his 2020 debut. The Nationals also activated right-hander Wander Suero from the IL, while outfielder Andrew Stevenson was optioned to the club's alternate training site. The team had an extra roster spot after right-hander Will Harris (groin) was placed on the IL last week.

Soto, 21, has not played this season after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Opening Day. The Nationals played host to the New York Yankees on July 23 in the first game of the 2020 MLB season. Soto was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the New York Mets, but he was available to pinch hit.

The left fielder, who finished ninth in National League MVP voting last season, batted .282 in 2019 with 34 home runs and 110 RBIs. In 17 postseason games, he batted .277 with five home runs and 14 RBIs, including three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Suero, 28, pitched in 1 2/3 innings over three World Series games last year without giving up a run. The reason for his time on the IL was not disclosed. Suero has 118 relief appearances over the past two seasons with the Nationals, posting a 4.16 ERA.

