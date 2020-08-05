Bieber prevails again as Indians down Reds

Left Menu
Reyes' first home run of the season went deep into center field and helped the Indians snap a four-game losing streak. Bieber (3-0) yielded solo homers to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez among five hits while striking out eight over 106 pitches and 7 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 06:56 IST
Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning to improve to 3-0 as the visiting Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. Reyes' first home run of the season went deep into center field and helped the Indians snap a four-game losing streak.

Bieber (3-0) yielded solo homers to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez among five hits while striking out eight over 106 pitches and 7 2/3 innings. Bieber, who pitched 14 scoreless innings and struck out 27 while winning his first two starts of the year, walked two on Tuesday. Castellanos, who has hit safely in all 11 games for the Reds, homered for the sixth time this season. His blast came in the first inning to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Suarez, who had just three hits on the season entering the game, homered for the first time. His towering drive just right of straightaway center field with one out in the fourth off Bieber made it 2-0. Cleveland managed just one hit in six innings against Reds starter Tyler Mehle. However, with the right-hander out of the game to start the seventh, the Indians made it 2-1 on Cesar Hernandez's run-scoring infield single. The visitors tied it on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Ramirez.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save of the year. Since the start of the 2015, the Indians are 19-7 against the Reds, who had won three games in a row overall.

Cincinnati infielder Mike Moustakas left in the sixth inning because of a reported bruised quadriceps. Moustakas finished 0-for-2 in the contest. The Indians were again without manager Terry Francona, who is dealing without a gastrointestinal issue the club believes is not related to COVID-19. It's uncertain if Francona will be in the dugout when the Reds and Indians meet for games in Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday.

--Field Level Media

