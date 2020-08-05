Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins down Pirates for 5th straight win

Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Phillip Evans had three hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who lost their sixth consecutive game. Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:39 IST
Twins down Pirates for 5th straight win

Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Jose Berrios picked up his first victory of the season as the Minnesota Twins won their fifth straight game, 7-3, over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario had two hits and two RBIs, and Max Kepler walked a career-high four times and scored twice for the Twins, who finished their eight-game homestand with a 7-1 mark.

Berrios (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six. Trevor May got the final two outs for his first save. Joe Musgrove (0-3) took the loss for Pittsburgh, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Phillip Evans had three hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Kepler led off with a walk and advanced to third after an error by Jarrod Dyson on Cruz's single. Rosario followed with an RBI single to drive in Kepler, then Cruz scored on a double by Miguel Sano. Rosario later scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez. After Cruz made it 4-0 in the second with a bases-loaded single to drive in Byron Buxton, the Pirates cut it to 4-1 in the fourth when Bryan Reynolds tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gregory Polanco.

The Twins extended their lead to 7-1 on an RBI single by Rosario in the fourth and back-to-back sacrifice flies by Buxton and Kepler in the fifth. Pittsburgh closed out the scoring with a pair of RBI singles by John Ryan Murphy and Evans in the ninth.

The contest was delayed for nine minutes in the top of the fifth inning when a drone flew above the fence in center field. Both teams returned to their dugouts before the drone, the target of a few baseballs from players in the nearby bullpen, eventually flew away to a nearby parking structure. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020