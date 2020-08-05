Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fried fires six strong innings as Braves rout Jays

Matt Adams, Tyler Flowers and Austin Riley each went deep as Atlanta won the opener of a three-game interleague series. He gave up all three of Atlanta's homers. The Braves got a pair of solo shots in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:02 IST
Fried fires six strong innings as Braves rout Jays

The Atlanta Braves supported the stellar pitching of Max Fried with three home runs and took a 10-1 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Matt Adams, Tyler Flowers and Austin Riley each went deep as Atlanta won the opener of a three-game interleague series. The Braves prevailed for the sixth time in their past seven games.

The Blue Jays played their first game since Thursday. The club was stranded in Washington after the league postponed its series in Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns. Fried (2-0) worked six innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three. He also picked off his second runner of the season and improved to 5-0 in interleague games.

Darren O'Day, Josh Tomlin and Chad Sobotka each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the game for the Braves. The losing pitcher was Matt Shoemaker (0-1), who made his 100th career start. Shoemaker, who had not pitched since July 25, allowed six runs, six hits, three walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up all three of Atlanta's homers.

The Braves got a pair of solo shots in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Adams led off with his second homer, and Flowers, who began the season on the injured list, hit his first. Adams' homer was measured at 432 feet. It gave him 21 long balls in 323 at-bats with the Braves, an average of one per 15.4 at-bats. Adams later left the game with a left hamstring injury.

Toronto got a run in the fifth inning when Anthony Alford's singled to left drove in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had doubled. Atlanta scored four times in the bottom half to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Ronald Acuna Jr., who doubled, eventually scored on Freddie Freeman's fielder's choice. Riley blasted a three-run shot, his second.

The Braves pushed across four more runs in the eighth against Wilmer Font. Dansby Swanson had a two-run double, Adam Duvall drove in a run with a single, and Johan Camargo just missed a homer but settled for an RBI double. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020