WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with the Adelaide Strikers that saw her earn the right to the top honour, smashing 769 runs at an average of 76.90.

Devine had whacked a record 29 sixes last season - the most in one season ever in both the Men's and Women's Big Bash Leagues. "It's a huge honour to be joining the Scorchers and leading the side this season, it's an exciting new challenge for me and the team as we build towards the WBBL finals," Devine said in an official statement.

"When the opportunity to play for Perth came up it was a pretty hard one to turn down, the Scorchers have a great history in the WBBL and BBL and I'm really looking forward to joining such a successful club," she added. She also did the damage with the ball in hand, taking 19 wickets to steer Adelaide to their first final and earned her third successive Strikers' Most Valuable Player award.

Devine had also led the White Ferns at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup earlier this year and was recently named full-time captain having enjoyed a prolific 18 months at the international level. "Sophie has proven herself as one of the best T20 players in the world, we are privileged to have her join the Perth Scorchers. A match-winner with both the bat and the ball, Sophie will be a great influence on the group as both a leader and role model," Scorchers Women's head coach Shelley Nitschke said.

The Women's Big Bash League is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. (ANI)