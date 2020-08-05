Left Menu
Doncic dominates as Mavs clip Kings in OT

A Buddy Hield 3-pointer gave Sacramento a 102-99 lead with 3:30 left in overtime before Hardaway was fouled on a 3-point attempt and converted three straight free throws for the game's final tie at 102-all. Doncic then connected on his go-ahead hoop and Maxi Kleber then hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 to go, propelling the Mavericks to the win.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:52 IST
Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with a basket inside to break a tie with 1:57 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory at HP Field House inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. Tim Hardaway Jr. had six of his 22 points in the extra session, helping the Mavericks (41-29) win for the first time in three tries since the NBA restart.

De'Aaron Fox went for a team-high 28 points for the Kings (28-39), who fell to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference playoff race with a third straight defeat since the restart.

Doncic then connected on his go-ahead hoop and Maxi Kleber then hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 to go, propelling the Mavericks to the win. The Kings got 3s from Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the final 10 seconds to close within 112-110, but Trey Burke nailed two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining to ice Dallas' win.

The Kings led almost the entirety of regulation, using nine first-quarter 3-pointers to build a 37-27 advantage after 12 minutes. Hield (three), Fox (two) and Cory Joseph (two) combined for seven of the early 3s. The Mavericks rallied into a 52-all tie on a pair of free throws by Kristaps Porzingis with 2:46 remaining in the half, but then never drew even again until Kleber hit one of two foul shots with 1:52 remaining, squaring the score at 95-all.

The teams combined for seven missed shots and a turnover over the scoreless final 1:52 of regulation. Fox missed three of the shots, including a buzzer-beating 18-footer. Doncic's triple-double was his league-leading 16th of the season, while his 20 rebounds were a career high, eclipsing his previous best of 18 set against New Orleans in December.

Porzingis matched Hardaway with 22 points, while Dorian Finney-Smith collected a career-high 16 rebounds to complement 16 points. Fox added a team-high nine assists for the Kings, who outshot the Mavericks 41.3 percent to 36.7.

Hield added 21 points and Kent Bazemore 16 for Sacramento, while Nemanja Bjelica had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. --Field Level Media

