Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marquez pitches red-hot Rockies past Giants

German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, Nolan Arenado homered for the second straight game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Arenado led off the sixth inning with a line-drive homer just over the fence in the left field corner, and Blackmon had an RBI single in the seventh to stretch Colorado's lead to three runs. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:44 IST
Marquez pitches red-hot Rockies past Giants
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, Nolan Arenado homered for the second straight game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Charlie Blackmon had two hits, drove in two and scored a run, and Yency Almonte got the last five outs for his first major league save for the Rockies, who have won eight of their last nine after dropping the opening game of the season.

Steven Duggar doubled and drove in both runs for San Francisco, which has dropped three in a row. Colorado native Kevin Gausman (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one. David Dahl led off the bottom of the first inning with a drive over the head of the center fielder Mike Yastrzemski for a triple. Trevor Story struck out, but Blackmon hit a sacrifice fly to right to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

The Rockies extended the lead in the fourth. Blackmon led off with a single, Arenado walked and Daniel Murphy reached on catcher's interference to load the bases with no outs. Matt Kemp grounded into a force out to drive in Blackmon, and Sam Hilliard's single drove in Arenado to make it 3-0.

The Giants thought they had tied it up in the fifth when Brandon Crawford and Mauricio Dubon had back-to-back singles with one out, and Duggar hit a ball to left that was ruled a home run. A video review, however, determined the ball hit the top of the fence and bounced back onto the field, leaving Duggar at second. Marquez retired the last two batters of the inning to begin a run of nine straight batters retired. But a one-out walk to Yastrzemski followed by a single by Alex Dickerson in the eighth ended Marquez's night.

Marquez (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings. Arenado led off the sixth inning with a line-drive homer just over the fence in the left field corner, and Blackmon had an RBI single in the seventh to stretch Colorado's lead to three runs.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Though concerned about COVID-19, cigar smokers are smoking more, survey finds

An online survey involving nearly 800 cigar smokers found that majority of the people surveyed intended to quit smoking due to concerns about elevated health risks if they contracted COVID-19, more than twice as many reported they increased...

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on ...

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020