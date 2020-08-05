Pollock's late hitting helps Dodgers defeat Padres

AJ Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth Tuesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit, were no-hit for 5 2/3 innings by Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet.

Timely two-out hitting by Corey Seager and Pollock, combined with a pair of costly errors by the Padres, gave Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-0) his first win of the season. Kenley Jansen picked up his third save by throwing a scoreless ninth. Padres reliever Craig Stammen (1-1) took the loss after the Dodgers mounted two-out, none-on rallies in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home Francisco Mejia, who had been hit by a May pitch. Padre's first baseman Jake Cronenworth hit his first major league homer with two out in the fourth to make it 2-0. But after getting the first two batters in the sixth, Lamet didn't get another out as Los Angeles tied the game at 2-2.

Lamet hit Justin Turner with a pitch. Cody Bellinger then hit a soft liner to center past the dive of the second baseman Greg Garcia to end Lamet's bid for the first no-hitter in Padres history. Corey Seager then lined a single to left-center, driving home Turner, and Bellinger scored from first when center fielder Trent Grisham bobbled the ball for an error.

Stammen then retired the first two hitters he faced in the seventh before throwing wildly to first on a comebacker hit by Austin Barnes -- who scored the winning run on Pollock's double off Tim Hill. Bellinger opened the eighth with a single off Hill, moved to second on a balk and scored on Chris Taylor's single to make it 4-2. Pollock opened the ninth with a homer off Pierce Johnson.

May allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. Lamet gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two. --Field Level Media