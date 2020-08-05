Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets' LeVert looks to repeat success vs. Celtics

On Wednesday, the Nets will face another opponent using the concept of rest as Boston will sit point guard Kemba Walker after he scored 15 points in 27 minutes during a 112-106 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. "These minutes will help him get there," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:25 IST
Nets' LeVert looks to repeat success vs. Celtics
Representative image. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

About a week before the NBA was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Caris LeVert delivered the best game of his career in front of a packed arena, scoring 51 points against the Boston Celtics to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a comeback overtime win. A little more than five months later, LeVert will get another crack at the Celtics on Wednesday, and this time he will be doing so in front of virtual fans when the Nets play their fourth game of the restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

LeVert did not play due to a left thigh contusion Tuesday when the Nets pulled out a 119-116 win over top-seeded Milwaukee. LeVert was joined on the sideline by Jarrett Allen (rest) and Joe Harris (lower back/hamstring), but the three are expected to play Wednesday. LeVert scored 34 points Sunday in Brooklyn's 118-110 win over Washington with the trio combining for 83 points. The Nets opened the resumption of play with a 128-118 loss to Orlando on Friday.

Without the trio on Wednesday, the Nets (32-35) got a big game from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The 25-year-old forward scored a career-high 26 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with about three minutes left to help Brooklyn move a half-game ahead of Orlando into the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. "I totally do believe in momentum and the momentum of keeping your spirit in check," said Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, who is 4-1 since taking over for Kenny Atkinson on March 7. "We talked about as a group the symbolism of bamboo, being extremely resilient and extremely flexible and adaptable. Tonight was another example; we had to be all of those three things with the different lineup. So overall, that concept has stayed with us, and I hope it continues."

The win was also aided by Milwaukee resting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in the second half as part of a predetermined plan. On Wednesday, the Nets will face another opponent using the concept of rest as Boston will sit point guard Kemba Walker after he scored 15 points in 27 minutes during a 112-106 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

"These minutes will help him get there," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "When he plays a couple of games in the 30s, he'll feel better about that, and, by then, the playoffs and everything, he'll be fine." Not seeing Walker is probably a good thing for the Nets. In LeVert's 51-point game, Walker scored 21 points -- after he scored 39 points in Boston's 121-110 win over Brooklyn in Boston on Nov. 27.

Walker missed five games with left soreness immediately before Boston's last meeting with the Nets and his minutes are being managed as the Celtics try to secure their seeding. The third-place Celtics (44-23) are 4 1/2 games behind second-seeded Toronto and 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami. Boston also is 2 1/2 games ahead of fifth-place Indiana and four games in front of sixth-place Philadelphia.

Even without Walker, the Celtics are hoping for a significantly better showing after never getting the lead Tuesday. The Celtics trailed by 16 in the second quarter and by 12 at halftime before inching closer. "We weren't solid, and they exposed that," Stevens said. "Our defense has to improve from what it's been in the three games or so."

So far, Boston's defense is allowing 118.3 points since the restart with opponents shooting 36.6 percent (49 of 134) from 3-point range. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM appeals for help after Beirut blast

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a short televised speech, has appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help to the small nation, saying We are witnessing a real catastrophe. He reiterated his pledge that those responsible...

RSS chief Bhagwat mentions Advani, Ashok Singhal, others for contribution to temple movement.

RSS chief Bhagwat mentions Advani, Ashok Singhal, others for contribution to temple movement....

Cadila Healthcare Jun qtr net profit up 50 pc at Rs 454 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a...

Average spot power price down 27pc to Rs 2.47/unit in July on IEX

The average spot power price in day ahead market dipped 27 per cent to Rs 2.47 per unit in July as compared to the year-ago period on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX. The day ahead market DAM traded 4,487 MU million unitsduring the the mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020