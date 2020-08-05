Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Making three into 10 work; All Blacks flyhalf battle heats up

Mo'unga has been in superb form for the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa and is the likely starter if New Zealand are able to play tests this year. Barrett started his season at fullback and drew some criticism for his lack of influence on the game, but has looked more assured at flyhalf for the last two matches.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:04 IST
Rugby-Making three into 10 work; All Blacks flyhalf battle heats up

Beauden Barrett is back wearing the number 10 jersey for the Auckland Blues but Richie Mo'unga's showdown with Josh Ioane on Sunday might give a more informative assessment of the All Blacks' depth at flyhalf. Mo'unga has been in superb form for the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa and is the likely starter if New Zealand are able to play tests this year.

Barrett started his season at fullback and drew some criticism for his lack of influence on the game, but has looked more assured at flyhalf for the last two matches. "It's good to see Beaudy back at 10," Mo'unga told reporters on Wednesday. "It lifts everyone's game up and makes me want to play better and put my case out there even more."

Barrett electrified the game when he succeeded Dan Carter as starting flyhalf following the 2015 Rugby World Cup and was named World Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. Mo'unga's form since 2017, however, prompted Steve Hansen to opt for a dual playmaker strategy with Barrett at fullback and Mo'unga flyhalf.

Ian Foster, Hansen's successor as All Blacks coach, has given no indication of his preferred option at 10 but it is almost certain both will be in the squad later this month. Ensuring depth at flyhalf has become something of an obsession in New Zealand since injuries to three number 10s led to Stephen Donald being summoned from a fishing trip to kick the winning points in the 2011 World Cup final.

Facing Mo'unga on Sunday will be the player most rate as third in the flyhalf pecking order, Otago Highlanders' Ioane, who made his test debut off the bench against Tonga last year. "I'm just trying to focus on being the 10," he said, steering clear of talk Sunday could be an All Blacks trial. "I just want to play as well as I can for the next two weeks."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

D-backs search for answers as Astros find some

Less than two weeks into the season, it has become clear that teams in need of a win to rebuild some momentum have found the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field a welcome place to do so. Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers came to Phoenix a...

Mark Bush appointed as CEO of JSW Steel USA

Domestic steel major JSW Steel on Wednesday said Mark Bush has been appointed as the CEO of its US operations. Bush succeeds John Hritz, who will continue on the company board and assist JSW Steel USA on strategic and other legal matters, t...

Ensure no visually impaired student deprived of scribe at common service centres: HC tells DU

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justi...

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan - Get digital sanction letter within 10 Minutes

Pune Maharashtra India Aug 5 ANIBusinessWire India Finding a dream home is quite an uphill task but what is even tedious is getting a home loan. From finding the best deals to visiting a branch several times, applying for a home loan has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020