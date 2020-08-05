Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arenado, Rockies eye more success against Giants

The Rockies are averaging 6.1 runs a game despite being shut out 1-0 by the Texas Rangers in their opener on July 24. Arenado hit a two-run homer on Monday night, his first of the season, and added a solo shot on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:35 IST
Arenado, Rockies eye more success against Giants

The Colorado Rockies are off to an 8-2 start this season, and while it's rarely a surprise when the offense leads the way, the Rockies did it mostly without much help from their biggest weapon, Nolan Arenado. Now he's getting into the act, too.

Arenado homered for the second straight game as Colorado beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night. It was the Rockies' fourth straight win and their eighth game in a row of scoring at least five runs. The Rockies are averaging 6.1 runs a game despite being shut out 1-0 by the Texas Rangers in their opener on July 24.

Arenado hit a two-run homer on Monday night, his first of the season, and added a solo shot on Tuesday. He has raised his average to .243, and he has four RBIs. "We can click even better," Arenado said after the Rockies' 7-6 win over the Giants on Monday. "If we keep playing like this, we're going to be right there."

The Rockies have right-hander Jon Gray slated to pitch Wednesday. It will be his third start, but he has yet to earn a decision despite a 2.61 ERA. Colorado is 1-1 in his starts, including an 8-7 loss last Friday when closer Wade Davis blew the save with two outs in the ninth inning. If history is an indication, San Francisco will be a tough matchup for Gray. In 10 career starts against the Giants, he is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA. He faced them four times last season and was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He has fared even worse against them at Coors Field, having gone 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in three career starts, all Rockies losses.

Pablo Sandoval is 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles against Gray, Brandon Belt is 8-for-21 with three doubles and a home run, and Brandon Crawford is 5-for-15. While Giants manager Gabe Kapler doesn't like to name his next-game starters much in advance, reports emerged Tuesday that right-hander Logan Webb (0-0, 2.35 ERA) would be on the mound Wednesday.

In his two previous starts this season, Webb has pitched a combined 7 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and five walks. Though still a rookie, the Giants' fourth-round draft choice in 2014 made eight starts in 2019, going 2-3 with a 5.22 ERA. Webb has never faced the Rockies.

Intent on being ready for any role the Giants might have for him, Webb spent his offseason in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the organization's training facility, going over his pitching mechanics and watching video. One of the things he found was that a slight change in posture made a noticeable different in his results.

"I was kind of bent over more than I wanted to be. I really started working on that and having better posture, and ever since that, it feels back to normal again," he said last month, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Happy to resume full-fledged gym session: PV Sindhu

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday expressed elation over being able to resume full-fledged gym session. Sindhu took to Twitter and wrote, Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time..... feelsgreatgymsession.The c...

Matter of pride for Indians: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia on Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Ramayan stars Arun Govil and Dipika&#160;Chikhalia on Wednesday celebrated the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling it an auspicious occasion for the country.&#160; Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of ...

UK court says Meghan can keep friends secret for "time being" in tabloid lawsuit

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won a court battle on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends private for the time being as part of her legal action against a British tabloid which she accuses of invading her privacy.Meghan, wife ...

ANALYSIS-As dollar slides, some investors fret about its status as world’s reserve currency

Some investors are worried the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is dealing a body blow to the dollar, potentially accelerating what has so far been a slow erosion in the greenbacks status as the worlds dominant reserve currency.Inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020