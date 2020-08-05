Arenado, Rockies eye more success against Giants

The Colorado Rockies are off to an 8-2 start this season, and while it's rarely a surprise when the offense leads the way, the Rockies did it mostly without much help from their biggest weapon, Nolan Arenado. Now he's getting into the act, too.

Arenado homered for the second straight game as Colorado beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night. It was the Rockies' fourth straight win and their eighth game in a row of scoring at least five runs. The Rockies are averaging 6.1 runs a game despite being shut out 1-0 by the Texas Rangers in their opener on July 24.

Arenado hit a two-run homer on Monday night, his first of the season, and added a solo shot on Tuesday. He has raised his average to .243, and he has four RBIs. "We can click even better," Arenado said after the Rockies' 7-6 win over the Giants on Monday. "If we keep playing like this, we're going to be right there."

The Rockies have right-hander Jon Gray slated to pitch Wednesday. It will be his third start, but he has yet to earn a decision despite a 2.61 ERA. Colorado is 1-1 in his starts, including an 8-7 loss last Friday when closer Wade Davis blew the save with two outs in the ninth inning. If history is an indication, San Francisco will be a tough matchup for Gray. In 10 career starts against the Giants, he is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA. He faced them four times last season and was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He has fared even worse against them at Coors Field, having gone 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in three career starts, all Rockies losses.

Pablo Sandoval is 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles against Gray, Brandon Belt is 8-for-21 with three doubles and a home run, and Brandon Crawford is 5-for-15. While Giants manager Gabe Kapler doesn't like to name his next-game starters much in advance, reports emerged Tuesday that right-hander Logan Webb (0-0, 2.35 ERA) would be on the mound Wednesday.

In his two previous starts this season, Webb has pitched a combined 7 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and five walks. Though still a rookie, the Giants' fourth-round draft choice in 2014 made eight starts in 2019, going 2-3 with a 5.22 ERA. Webb has never faced the Rockies.

Intent on being ready for any role the Giants might have for him, Webb spent his offseason in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the organization's training facility, going over his pitching mechanics and watching video. One of the things he found was that a slight change in posture made a noticeable different in his results.

"I was kind of bent over more than I wanted to be. I really started working on that and having better posture, and ever since that, it feels back to normal again," he said last month, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. --Field Level Media