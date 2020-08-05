Left Menu
Braves place 2B Albies on IL, reinstate OF Markakis

Adams, 31, is hitting .212 with two homers and seven RBIs through 10 games. Markakis, 36, originally told the Braves he was opting out of the 2020 season on July 6 due to COVID-19 concerns but later reversed course.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a bone contusion in his right wrist. Designated hitter/first baseman Matt Adams also landed on the IL with a strained left hamstring.

In corresponding transactions, the Braves reinstated veteran outfielder Nick Markakis from the restricted list and recalled catcher Alex Jackson from the team's alternate training site. Albies, 23, has been dealing with the injury since late last week. He was 1 for 16 with five strikeouts in his past five games and is batting just .159 with one homer and six RBIs through 11 games.

He batted .295 with 24 home runs, 43 doubles, 86 RBIs and 15 stolen bases and led the National League with 189 hits in 160 games in 2019. Adams, 31, is hitting .212 with two homers and seven RBIs through 10 games.

Markakis, 36, originally told the Braves he was opting out of the 2020 season on July 6 due to COVID-19 concerns but later reversed course. The three-time Gold Glove winner enters his 15th season with a .288 average, 188 home runs and 1,031 RBIs in 2,117 games with Baltimore (2006-14) and Atlanta. Jackson, 24, played in three games for Atlanta last month and was 2 for 7 with a double and four strikeouts.

