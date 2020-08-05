Left Menu
IPL SOPs: Families of players not allowed to travel in same bus, virtual team meetings advised

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) stated that families of players and staff can join them but they would not be allowed to travel in the team bus.

Updated: 05-08-2020 23:10 IST
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) stated that families of players and staff can join them but they would not be allowed to travel in the team bus. The families would also be not allowed to leave the bio-secure bubble.

"Families are not permitted to travel on the same vehicle carrying players and team support staff to the venues for training and matches," reads the BCCI SOP which is in possession of ANI. In the 16-page document, the BCCI has also asked all the teams to use electronic team sheets during the time of toss rather than skippers carrying hard copies of their playing XIs.

The board has also suggested all the teams to use empty stands during the matches as extended dressing rooms in order to maintain social distancing. "Venue Cricket Operation teams should consider using appropriate areas beyond the normal dressing room," read the SOP.

In the document, BCCI has also stated that any breach of bio-secure protocols by players or staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct rules. The SOP also recommends that the physios and masseurs should wear PPE kits when they need to get in contact with the players.

Players and match officials have also been advised to go back to their hotel and take a shower after match days. The other recommendations are as per the ICC guidelines. The players would not be able to use saliva on the ball.

All the eight franchises have been asked to book different hotels and virtual team meetings have been advised. The teams have also been asked to appoint a team doctor, who in turn will be responsible for ensuring bio-secure guidelines throughout the 53-day tournament.

The BCCI has also said that the medical team of every franchise should obtain a complete medical and travel history (since 1st March 2020) of all players and team support staff at least 2 weeks before the scheduled departure to UAE. All players who will be taking part in the tournament will be required to undergo 5 Covid-19 tests before entering the bio-secure bubble.

After entering the bubble, players and support staff will have to undergo tests every 5th day. Players will be allowed to travel to the UAE after two successful COVID-19 PCR tests.

They then will be put in hotels and will be in quarantine during which they will have to undergo three more Covid-19 tests over 6 days. The SOP also mentions that the franchises might also look to install "Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan), a device that has the ability to neutralise 99.9 per cent of the coronavirus that might be floating in the air in closed spaces." (ANI)

