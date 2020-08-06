Nationals' Scherzer downplays hamstring injury

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer left his Wednesday start against the New York Mets after one inning due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he doesn't expect to miss additional time. Following the Nationals' 3-1 loss, Scherzer said he "tweaked" a hamstring during his July 29 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, then felt more discomfort in the area on Tuesday.

Scherzer warmed up alongside right-hander Erick Fedde before the Wednesday game, and he looked to be in discomfort while facing five batters in a one-run first. "I made a decision to leave the game because it was the smart decision," Scherzer told reporters, adding that he wasn't concerned about what he considers a minor ailment.

Scherzer threw 27 pitches and showed reduced velocity on his pitches. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Fedde came out of the bullpen to replace Scherzer in the second inning with the score tied 1-1.

Scherzer lasted fewer than two innings for just the second time in 359 major league starts. Neck spasms forced him to exit an outing against the Miami Marlins after one inning on Aug. 1, 2017. Scherzer, 36, is 0-1 record with a 3.29 ERA in three starts this season. He is a seven-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, once in the American League (2013) and twice in the National League (2016, 2017).

--Field Level Media