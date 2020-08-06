Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darvish dominant as Cubs roll over Royals

The Royals lost their sixth straight. Darvish (2-1) allowed one run on five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Kris Bubic (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six, in six innings.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:06 IST
Darvish dominant as Cubs roll over Royals

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the host Kansas City Royals 6-1 Wednesday night. It was the Cubs' third straight victory over the Royals and their sixth straight overall. The Royals lost their sixth straight.

Darvish (2-1) allowed one run on five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Kris Bubic (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six, in six innings. He became just the second Royals starter to pitch at least six innings.

Bubic was sharp early. He got a flyout and two strikeouts, needing just nine pitches -- seven for strikes -- in the first. He ended up retiring the first nine batters he faced. The Royals got on the board in the third, but they missed out on a bigger inning.

Maikel Franco led off with a double off the wall in left. Nicky Lopez singled to right, sending Franco to third. Whit Merrifield bounced one off Darvish's glove, but it went right to second baseman David Bote, who fielded the ball while stepping on second and then threw to first, scoring Franco. Bubic ran into trouble in the fourth.

Kris Bryant led off with a single, and Anthony Rizzo drew a walk. Javier Baez blooped a hit just into fair territory in right field, scoring Bryant. Baez may have kept the Cubs from scoring more, as he watched the ball from home plate for a few seconds before taking off. Had Baez been running from the outset, he would have been at second. Rizzo then scored on a 6-4-3 double play, which allowed Bubic to escape further trouble.

Given the lead, Darvish settled down. He retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced. The Cubs tacked on a pair of unearned runs in the eighth off Ian Kennedy.

With two outs, Bryant hit a ground ball to third, but Franco's throw was low and Ryan O'Hearn couldn't field it cleanly at first. Singles by Rizzo, Baez and Willson Contreras provided the insurance runs. The Cubs added two more runs in the ninth.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Special Report COVID opens new doors for Chinas gene giantAs countries scramble to test for the novel coronavirus, a Chinese company has become a go-to name around the world. BGI Group,...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Indian federal investigator to probe Bollywood actors death - prosecutorIndias federal investigative agency will probe the death of a Bollywood actor, its top prosecutor said on W...

Darvish dominant as Cubs roll over Royals

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the host Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night. It was the Cubs third straight victory over the Royals and their sixth straight overall. The Royals lost their sixth st...

Tiger Woods might have a new putter for the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods appears to have something new in store for this PGA Championship his putter. Woods has won all but one of his 15 majors with a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS, the putter he borrowed from Mark OMeara in 1998 and never returned. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020