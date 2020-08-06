Belt's 3-run homer powers Giants' win over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Logan Webb pitched five strong innings as the San Francisco Giants held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. After two consecutive defeats at Coors Field, and three straight overall, the Giants were able to slow the powerful Rockies' offense. Colorado saw its eight-game streak of scoring at least five runs come to an end, and its four-game winning streak was halted.

Belt hit his homer in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. He also doubled and scored a run in the sixth on a Wilmer Flores single for a 4-2 advantage. Webb (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five-plus innings with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his first career start against the Rockies, who had won eight of their first 10 games. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in three chances.

Nolan Arenado hit a home run in the seventh inning for the Rockies to cut the advantage to 4-3, his third long ball in three games against San Francisco. Before the series started, Arenado did not have an extra-base hit, having collected just seven singles. The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Charlie Blackmon's single scored David Dahl from third base. The run was unearned as Dahl reached base on a fielding error by Giants third baseman Donovan Solano.

Colorado made it 2-0 in the third on a Dahl sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sam Hilliard. After getting a day off Tuesday, Solano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning ahead of Belt's home run. It was the first homer for Belt, who started the delayed season on the injured list due to a sore right heel.

In his longest of his three outings this season, Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out two without issuing a walk. --Field Level Media