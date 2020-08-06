Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belt's 3-run homer powers Giants' win over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Logan Webb pitched five strong innings as the San Francisco Giants held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:18 IST
Belt's 3-run homer powers Giants' win over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run and Logan Webb pitched five strong innings as the San Francisco Giants held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. After two consecutive defeats at Coors Field, and three straight overall, the Giants were able to slow the powerful Rockies' offense. Colorado saw its eight-game streak of scoring at least five runs come to an end, and its four-game winning streak was halted.

Belt hit his homer in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. He also doubled and scored a run in the sixth on a Wilmer Flores single for a 4-2 advantage. Webb (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five-plus innings with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his first career start against the Rockies, who had won eight of their first 10 games. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in three chances.

Nolan Arenado hit a home run in the seventh inning for the Rockies to cut the advantage to 4-3, his third long ball in three games against San Francisco. Before the series started, Arenado did not have an extra-base hit, having collected just seven singles. The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Charlie Blackmon's single scored David Dahl from third base. The run was unearned as Dahl reached base on a fielding error by Giants third baseman Donovan Solano.

Colorado made it 2-0 in the third on a Dahl sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sam Hilliard. After getting a day off Tuesday, Solano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning ahead of Belt's home run. It was the first homer for Belt, who started the delayed season on the injured list due to a sore right heel.

In his longest of his three outings this season, Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out two without issuing a walk. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headline...

Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks

Australia will spend A1.66 billion 1.19 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen the cyber defences of private companies and households following a rise in cyber attacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday. Cyber at...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalitiesMexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing...

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir: officials.

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020