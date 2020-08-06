Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pederson homers twice, Dodgers hang on to edge Padres

The drive off Padres starter Garrett Richards (0-1) snapped a scoreless tie. Pederson's second homer of the game and third of the season was a three-run blow that came in the sixth inning off Padres 20-year-old prospect Luis Patino, who was making his major league debut.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:16 IST
Pederson homers twice, Dodgers hang on to edge Padres
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Joc Pederson drove in five runs with a pair of home runs Wednesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Dodgers claimed the win when left fielder Chris Taylor threw out Trent Grisham at home plate for the last out of the game. Grisham was trying to score the tying run on Manny Machado's line out to left.

The Padres had scored once in the ninth on a walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. and back-to-back singles by Grisham and Tommy Pham off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Pederson's first home run followed a one-out triple by Taylor in the second inning. The drive off Padres starter Garrett Richards (0-1) snapped a scoreless tie.

Pederson's second homer of the game and third of the season was a three-run blow that came in the sixth inning off Padres 20-year-old prospect Luis Patino, who was making his major league debut. Corey Seager started the rally with a one-out single. Taylor followed with a single to left under the glove of Machado, the Padres third baseman. The blast widened the lead to 7-2.

The Dodgers had also scored two runs in the fifth off Richards. Pederson drew a lead-off walk, moved to second on a passed ball by Austin Hedges, and scored on Will Smith's single. The catcher then scored from first on a double by Enrique Hernandez. Right-hander Ross Stripling (3-0) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to record his third win in as many 2020 stars. He walked two and struck out seven.

Jansen picked up his second save in as many nights and his fourth of the season. Tatis followed a two-out walk to Jurickson Profar with his fourth homer of the season to halve the lead to 4-2. The 418-foot drive left Tatis' bat at 112 mph.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run double as the last hitter Stripling faced in the sixth to make it 7-4. Wil Myers, who singled in front of Garcia's double in the sixth, homered off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth to make it 7-5. Richards (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings to take the loss.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, of...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headline...

Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks

Australia will spend A1.66 billion 1.19 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen the cyber defences of private companies and households following a rise in cyber attacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday. Cyber at...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalitiesMexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020