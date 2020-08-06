Pederson homers twice, Dodgers hang on to edge Padres

Joc Pederson drove in five runs with a pair of home runs Wednesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Dodgers claimed the win when left fielder Chris Taylor threw out Trent Grisham at home plate for the last out of the game. Grisham was trying to score the tying run on Manny Machado's line out to left.

The Padres had scored once in the ninth on a walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. and back-to-back singles by Grisham and Tommy Pham off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Pederson's first home run followed a one-out triple by Taylor in the second inning. The drive off Padres starter Garrett Richards (0-1) snapped a scoreless tie.

Pederson's second homer of the game and third of the season was a three-run blow that came in the sixth inning off Padres 20-year-old prospect Luis Patino, who was making his major league debut. Corey Seager started the rally with a one-out single. Taylor followed with a single to left under the glove of Machado, the Padres third baseman. The blast widened the lead to 7-2.

The Dodgers had also scored two runs in the fifth off Richards. Pederson drew a lead-off walk, moved to second on a passed ball by Austin Hedges, and scored on Will Smith's single. The catcher then scored from first on a double by Enrique Hernandez. Right-hander Ross Stripling (3-0) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to record his third win in as many 2020 stars. He walked two and struck out seven.

Jansen picked up his second save in as many nights and his fourth of the season. Tatis followed a two-out walk to Jurickson Profar with his fourth homer of the season to halve the lead to 4-2. The 418-foot drive left Tatis' bat at 112 mph.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run double as the last hitter Stripling faced in the sixth to make it 7-4. Wil Myers, who singled in front of Garcia's double in the sixth, homered off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth to make it 7-5. Richards (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings to take the loss.