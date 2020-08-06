Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch cyclist Jakobsen in induced coma after crash in Poland

Sprinting for the win at the end of the event's opening stage on Wednesday, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen. Jakobsen, who races for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition and was put into an induced coma, the Tour de Pologne press office said.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:42 IST
Dutch cyclist Jakobsen in induced coma after crash in Poland
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was put into an induced coma after sustaining head injuries in a crash on the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland, organisers said. Sprinting for the win at the end of the event's opening stage on Wednesday, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen.

Jakobsen, who races for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition and was put into an induced coma, the Tour de Pologne press office said. The race's chief doctor, Barbara Jerschina, said that Jakobsen sustained injuries to his head.

Race director Czeslaw Lang blamed Groenewegen for the crash, saying the rider's actions were "not fair play." "Groenewegen changed his trajectory, was pressing Jakobsen to the right side and on top of that stuck out his elbow. You don't do that," said Lang, who took silver in the 1980 Olympic road race for Poland. Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified following the crash, in which a referee and some other cyclists were also injured.

The crash, which happened in the southern city of Katowice, took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in the hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the 76th edition of the Tour de Pologne. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020