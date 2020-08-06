Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets seek defensive energy against Lakers

While Houston has posted a 3-point percentage during the restart (36.4 percent) slightly above their season average (34.9 percent), the number of missed open looks has been concerning. With opposing defenses aggressively double-teaming James Harden, the Rockets will need better marksmanship from forwards P.J. Tucker (33.3 percent on treys in the bubble) and Robert Covington (20.7 percent over the last three games).

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:35 IST
Rockets seek defensive energy against Lakers

Three games into their eight-game run of seeding games in the Orlando-area bubble, the Houston Rockets have defended in fits and spurts, alternatingly looking lackluster and vigorous when the mood hits. The vim with which the Rockets (42-25) defended the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was not enough to yield victory, with Houston taking its first loss since the season resumed.

But those stretches against Portland showcased how feisty the Rockets can be. If Houston plays with that same determination against the Los Angeles Lakers (51-16) on Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the chances for success improve greatly. "We're doing better," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Sometimes we lack the aggressiveness and the energy on defense that we need to have. It's a little bit of a choice. We've got to choose to be more aggressive and get out.

"We can improve that. We can improve some of our communication. We're doing a good job of not making the same mistake over and over, but we've got to do a better job of being more aggressive on what we're doing." The Rockets' focus on their defense has steered attention from their erratic perimeter shooting in the bubble. While Houston has posted a 3-point percentage during the restart (36.4 percent) slightly above their season average (34.9 percent), the number of missed open looks has been concerning.

With opposing defenses aggressively double-teaming James Harden, the Rockets will need better marksmanship from forwards P.J. Tucker (33.3 percent on treys in the bubble) and Robert Covington (20.7 percent over the last three games). Still, despite those issues, the Rockets have looked the part of a viable contender, particularly in marquee matchups such as the upcoming tilt.

"It's a value playing every single game right now," Tucker said. "Eight games to get as much time to get back acquainted and figure everything out, the different ways people are playing us, to get back used to doing everything that we were used to. "So every single game no matter who we play, I feel like they're giving us different looks and it's more learning experience for us to get ready for the playoffs."

With the top seed for the playoffs in the Western Conference clinched, the Lakers entered the final five games of the eight-game seeding restart with little to play for tangibly. Their performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday bordered on uninspired, with the Thunder holding the Lakers to 35.2 percent shooting and leading wire-to-wire in a 105-86 win.

The Lakers played their regulars against the Thunder aside from Dwight Howard (right knee soreness). The team has have made no clear plans for how it will address minutes for the frontline performers over the final four games in the bubble. "Yeah, we haven't made any final decisions on that," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "The plan right now is to play those guys. We still have a lot of areas to continue to improve before we feel like we're ready to win games in the playoffs and to be at the level we want to reach.

"So for us, we're still in habit-building mode and just continuing to iron some things out that we're not quite where we were, in my opinion, when the hiatus hit. And so our mindset is to continue to play our guys and to get there." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies look to bounce back from rare loss to Giants

The Colorado Rockies have been to the postseason five times in their 27 seasons, but never as the division champions. The way theyve played at the start of this season, an NL West crown is realistic.The San Francisco Giants slowed down the ...

D-backs face Astros again, hope big inning is a beginning

The retractable roof was opened in 100-plus degree heat after the third inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night, and not long after, the home teams bats came alive in a big way. Coincidence A sign of better times ahead One can o...

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraines prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported...

Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill introduced

The Minister of Justice has today introduced the Family Court Supporting Children in Court Legislation Bill the next step in the ongoing programme of work to fix the failed 2014 Family Court reforms led by then Justice Minister Judith Coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020