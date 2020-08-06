Babar Azam belongs in league of Kohli, Smith, Williamson, feels Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels it's time the cricket world changes the moniker 'Fab Four' to 'Fab Five' by including Pakistan's Babar Azam in the same league as Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Australian run-machine Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root complete the quartet of modern day greats.

"They keep going on about the 'Fab Four (Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root) -- it's the 'Fab Five' and Babar Azam is in that," Hussain said on 'Sky Sports. Babar, who has been Pakistan's best batsman in the past few years, started the first Test against England here on a bright note, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 100 balls by the time bad weather stopped play.

"I think it is a real shame and it is in part a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home, playing in the UAE all the time in front of no one, Pakistan hiding in the shadow of Indian cricket, not going over and playing IPL cricket, not playing India." Babar's cover drives have some similarities with Kohli's and some consider him even better in his execution. "If this lad was Virat Kohli, everyone would be talking about it but because it is Babar Azam, no one is talking about it," Hussain said during commentary.

"He is young and he is elegant. He has got all the swagger," he added..