SAI redesigns curriculum for NSNIS diploma courses to meet athletes' needs

They were aimed at promoting sporting excellence by strengthening the already existing system at the NCSC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:51 IST
SAI redesigns curriculum for NSNIS diploma courses to meet athletes' needs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Aiming to provide new skills to coaches in line with the evolving needs of athletes, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has redesigned its curriculum for NSNIS diploma and strengthening faculty at National Centre for Sports Coaching. The 27th Academic Council of SAI has taken some key decisions in its recent council meeting. They were aimed at promoting sporting excellence by strengthening the already existing system at the NCSC.

"In keeping with the evolving structure of global sports ecosystem and to ensure that Indian coaches are equipped to train athletes as per global standards, the syllabus structure and contents of the premiere course at NSNIS Patiala, Diploma course in Sports Coaching, have been revised after wide consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Sporting Federations of the sporting disciplines. "It has also been decided that in view of the COVID pandemic the first semester of the Diploma course will be held online," the SAI said in a statement.

An expert sub-committee has also been formed to take steps towards strengthening the quality of the faculty at SAI's National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Trivandrum. "This expert committee will screen the existing faculty and recommend new and future faculty and guest teachers so that a pool of outstanding experts can be created and course trainees can benefit from the best faculty available in the country, especially in the new online teaching format that has been adopted recently," the statement read.

Besides, a decision was also taken to continue with the six-week certificate course of the coaches education programme online for grassroot-level and developmental coaches keeping the pandemic in mind..

