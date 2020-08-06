Left Menu
Ledley King hired as Jose Mourinho's assistant at Tottenham

“We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.” The former center back made 323 appearances for Tottenham and lifted the League Cup as captain in 2008 which is the club's last major trophy. King has joined Mourinho's backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club. Tottenham finished sixth in Mourinho's first season to qualify for the Europa League.

Tottenham has appointed former captain Ledley King to become an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho. The 39-year-old King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012.

