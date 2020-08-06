Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Rugby CEO welcomes Govt's decision to resume playing field

The news was gazetted by Mr Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, on Thursday. It allows for a return to competitive action subject to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 06-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 21:58 IST
SA Rugby CEO welcomes Govt's decision to resume playing field
“Since the start of this pandemic, we have been working hard at ensuring we get back on the field and we’ve kept the Government informed on our plans throughout the process,” said Roux. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

SA Rugby (SArugby.co.za) CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the news from the South African Government that rugby has been given the green light to return to the playing field, under certain conditions.

The news was gazetted by Mr Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, on Thursday. It allows for a return to competitive action subject to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The directions stipulate that contact training and matches can be played in empty stadiums, with only limited people allowed to attend games as part of essential services to make these events possible and from within a "bio-safe environment".

"Since the start of this pandemic, we have been working hard at ensuring we get back on the field and we've kept the Government informed on our plans throughout the process," said Roux.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity to move to the next phase of our return-to-play plans and will provide the Department with all the necessary information required, such as venues for matches, to ensure a smooth transition to competitive rugby.

"Having said that our eight franchise teams that returned to the training field recently still need a few more weeks of preparation before they will be ready for matches, and from SA Rugby's side, we will assist them with whatever is necessary.

"At this stage, we hope to have our first matches by early to mid-September and our plans on the structure of the planned competition will be announced in due course, as we have various options to consider."

The Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Toyota Cheetahs, Southern Kings, Tafel Lager Griquas and Phakisa Pumas all started with non-contact training a few weeks ago.

The return to international competition is not permitted under the new regulations, but Roux said he understood the Government's need to phase any return to normality.

"We know the World Rugby window for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship is only in November and December, so we're hopeful that in due course the government will be in a position to further relax the restrictions," said Roux.

"For now, it's the most important thing is to ensure we get the action underway as we have many stakeholders, such as our broadcast partner, competition and team sponsors and our supporters, who are keen to see rugby again."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Motorcycling-Yamaha crew chief Munoz's support important to compete: Rossi

After struggling with the bike for most of the 2019 season, former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that he is far more comfortable with Yamahas setup since the appointment of David Munoz as crew chief. Rossi, a nine-t...

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.Hooks departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an interna...

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020