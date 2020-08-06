Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players union opposes rushed EFL move to bring in salary cap

The English Football League's plans to introduce an American style salary cap for clubs, to help deal with the cash crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, face opposition from the country's players' union who say they risk being unlawful. The EFL clubs are expected to vote on Friday on proposals to set a limit on clubs' wage bills, in the third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two for next season.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 23:06 IST
Soccer-Players union opposes rushed EFL move to bring in salary cap

The English Football League's plans to introduce an American style salary cap for clubs, to help deal with the cash crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, face opposition from the country's players' union who say they risk being unlawful.

The EFL clubs are expected to vote on Friday on proposals to set a limit on clubs' wage bills, in the third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two for next season. The EFL proposes the cap be set at 2.5 million pounds for League One and 1.5 million pounds for League Two. No vote will be taken for a cap on the second-tier Championship on Friday.

But the PFA says that the move is being rushed into without enough consultation with the players. "The introduction of a salary cap in English football represents a seismic change. It is a change that will have far-reaching and significant impacts right across the professional game. We must take the time to ensure that these are properly considered and understood," the PFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The EFL said that they plan to go ahead with the vote on Friday. Currently the only limits on the money clubs can spend are the financial fair play (FFP) rules which restricts the amount of losses a club may post over a three-year period.

A number of EFL clubs faced financial difficulties even before the stoppage due to the pandemic and EFL chairman Rick Parry has called for a "complete rethink" of the financial model for clubs below the Premier League. Andy Holt, chairman of League One club Accrington Stanley, has been a vocal critic of the finances of the game and said a cap was vital.

"We need a salary cap. Not a sane person on earth can say the free-for-all that has gone on in the EFL is wise. It’s evidenced by failing clubs," he told Reuters. "Plus clubs must be made to abide by the rules for once. Some club owners cannot be trusted to run sensible business models, there has to be regulation to manage this."

The PFA say they want to sit down this month and work out an agreement on any changes. "We have invited the EFL to a period of expedited arbitration in August, before the next season starts and the transfer window closes, in order to reach a shared agreement on the way forward.

"The EFL has a legal obligation to consult with the PFA and the Professional Football Negotiating and Consultative Committee (PFNCC), over any potential changes to a player’s conditions. "This consultation has not happened, and as such, we are gravely concerned that any cap brought in will be unlawful and unenforceable, which will ultimately be detrimental to everyone involved."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank tells banks to make cheap dollar loans to those hit by Beirut blast

Lebanons central bank instructed banks and financial institutions on Thursday to extend exceptional dollar loans at zero interest to individuals and firms impacted by the Beirut port explosion that caused huge damage across the capital.Tues...

France new COVID-19 cases spike again, uptick in ICU units

Frances new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also rise...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, a more optimistic forecast on timing than anything suggested by his own White House health experts. ...

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers: Izuku’s struggle against evil powers, what more to see

If you are an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next halfs release date is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020