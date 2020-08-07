White Sox put rookie 2B Madrigal (shoulder) on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a separated left shoulder. Playing in just his fifth major league game, Madrigal sustained the injury on Tuesday while sliding into third base in the third inning of a 3-2 win at Milwaukee.

Selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Madrigal made his debut on July 31 and is batting .294 with two runs and one RBI through five games this season. The 23-year-old was 4-for-5 in a 9-2 win at Kansas City on Sunday. The White Sox also optioned outfielder Nicky Delmonico to the team's alternate training facility, cutting the roster to the MLB-mandated 28 players.

Delmonico, 28, has three hits and three RBIs in 20 at-bats (.150) in six games this season.