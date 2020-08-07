Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox put rookie 2B Madrigal (shoulder) on IL

The White Sox also optioned outfielder Nicky Delmonico to the team's alternate training facility, cutting the roster to the MLB-mandated 28 players. Delmonico, 28, has three hits and three RBIs in 20 at-bats (.150) in six games this season.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:23 IST
White Sox put rookie 2B Madrigal (shoulder) on IL
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago White Sox placed rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a separated left shoulder. Playing in just his fifth major league game, Madrigal sustained the injury on Tuesday while sliding into third base in the third inning of a 3-2 win at Milwaukee.

Selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Madrigal made his debut on July 31 and is batting .294 with two runs and one RBI through five games this season. The 23-year-old was 4-for-5 in a 9-2 win at Kansas City on Sunday. The White Sox also optioned outfielder Nicky Delmonico to the team's alternate training facility, cutting the roster to the MLB-mandated 28 players.

Delmonico, 28, has three hits and three RBIs in 20 at-bats (.150) in six games this season.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Capturing a rescue in Beirut

When he first felt the ground shaking, Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir thought Beirut had been struck by an earthquake.Then he heard the explosion. Grabbing his camera, Azakir rushed out into the streets, trying to locate the source of ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign 'dirty tricks'

Thousands of opposition supporters clapped, cheered and chanted at a rally in Minsk on Thursday evening, defying a crackdown by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenkos government ahead of a presidential election this weekend. Lukashenko, a ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as markets look to aid package, Nasdaq closes above 11,000

Shares on Wall Street shrugged off a sluggish start and closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session above 11,000 for the first time as investors hoped for a new fiscal stimulus package. Tech and tech-related heavyweight st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020