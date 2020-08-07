Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tensions flare, trucks burn in Chile´s Araucania region

Arsonists burned more than a dozen trucks late on Wednesday during an attack on a factory in Chile´s Araucania, authorities said, in a region long convulsed by simmering conflict between the indigenous Mapuche and the Chilean government. Local police said at least 14 trucks had been burned, as well as some heavy machinery.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 01:29 IST
Tensions flare, trucks burn in Chile´s Araucania region

Arsonists burned more than a dozen trucks late on Wednesday during an attack on a factory in Chile´s Araucania, authorities said, in a region long convulsed by simmering conflict between the indigenous Mapuche and the Chilean government.

Local police said at least 14 trucks had been burned, as well as some heavy machinery. A group that says it fights for indigenous rights, Weichan Auka Mapu, claimed credit for the attack, Hector Bravo of Chile´s investigative police told reporters. Images on local television showed flames engulfing the vehicles and enormous plumes of smoke as emergency workers sought to control the fire.

About 1.7 million Mapuche live in Chile, mainly in Araucania, a rugged, forested zone of snow-capped volcanoes 400 miles south of the nation’s capital city of Santiago. The region has a relatively high poverty rate. Indigenous activists say their lands are increasingly threatened by agriculture, forestry and other industries, and blame the state for failing to uphold their historical rights.

The conflict in the Araucania region has spiked in recent weeks, aggravated by increasing economic angst caused by lockdown measures designed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Interior Minister Victor Perez said the group was clearly well organized and that the attack was pre-meditated.

"There is no doubt that a group that organizes an attack like this ... has resources," Perez told reporters. Last weekend, around 50 people were arrested, authorities said, after clashes and fires broke out near the region's municipal headquarters. Mapuche protesters had been demonstrating in support of community members who have been incarcerated and on hunger strike.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Possible coronavirus 'trouble ahead,' U.S. cities warned, Ohio governor tests positive

White House health experts warned that even small rises in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in some U.S. cities could mean trouble and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. This is a predictor of tro...

Bogdanovic scores career-high 35 as Kings dump Pelicans

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-best 35 points as the Sacramento Kings got their first victory of the NBA restart, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125 on Thursday afternoon near Orlando. DeAaron Fox added 30 points and 10 assists, ...

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Capturing a rescue in Beirut

When he first felt the ground shaking, Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir thought Beirut had been struck by an earthquake.Then he heard the explosion. Grabbing his camera, Azakir rushed out into the streets, trying to locate the source of ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020