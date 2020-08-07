Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Marquez needed repeat surgery after opening window at home

Marquez broke his arm in the season-opening race in Jerez, tried to return the following weekend at the same Spanish circuit and is now ruled out of this weekend's Czech Grand Prix in Brno. The Spaniard had a second operation in Barcelona to fix the damaged plate on Monday, and Puig told reporters that had nothing to do with the attempt to race again in Jerez.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 02:10 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez needed repeat surgery after opening window at home

Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig revealed on Thursday that MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had needed repeat surgery to his broken arm after damaging a titanium plate trying to open a large window at home. Marquez broke his arm in the season-opening race in Jerez, tried to return the following weekend at the same Spanish circuit and is now ruled out of this weekend's Czech Grand Prix in Brno.

The Spaniard had a second operation in Barcelona to fix the damaged plate on Monday, and Puig told reporters that had nothing to do with the attempt to race again in Jerez. "A domestic accident, opening a very big window -- not a window, like a very big door -- created a big pain that consequently broke the plate," he said.

"He had a lot of pain in the arm and they (the doctors) could see that plate was broken. "Probably due to the stress of all this time, this thing happened. But it's clear that it happened after the grand prix," said Puig.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's cases of COVID-19 top 1 million -Reuters tally

Africas confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed on Thursday, as the disease began to spread rapidly through a continent whose relative isolation has so far spared it the worst of the pandemic. The contin...

Macron says aid to blast-stricken Lebanon will not go to 'corrupt hands'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised aid to Lebanon but reassured angry citizens reeling from a lethal blast that killed 145 people that no blank cheques will be given to its leaders unless they enact reforms and end rife c...

California judge weighs Uber, Lyft driver classifications

California and three of its largest cities urged a state judge on Thursday to issue a preliminary injunction requiring Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to classify their drivers as employees rather than as contractors.The argument was mad...

EXCLUSIVE-Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated U.S. drones - sources

The United States is negotiating the sale of at least four of its large sophisticated aerial drones to Taiwan for the first time, according to six U.S. sources familiar with the negotiations, in a deal that is likely to ratchet up tensions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020