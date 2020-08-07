Left Menu
Oilers C Ennis out indefinitely with leg injury

Edmonton Oilers center Tyler Ennis is out indefinitely after taking a hit in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference qualifier round series, head coach Dave Tippett said Thursday. "It's disappointing," said Leon Draisaitl, whose first-period goal Wednesday was assisted by Ennis.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 03:40 IST
Edmonton Oilers center Tyler Ennis is out indefinitely after taking a hit in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference qualifier round series, head coach Dave Tippett said Thursday. Ennis left the game and didn't return after he was hit from behind and thrown into the boards behind the Oilers' net by Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. He was helped from the ice without putting any weight on his right leg.

According to Jason Gregor of Canada's TSN, Ennis has a lower leg fracture. Teams are not required to detail injuries. Ennis had a goal and an assist in the best-of-five series, which the Blackhawks lead 2-1. The Oilers could be eliminated as early as Friday.

Ennis was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in February. He had a combined 16 goals and 21 assists in 70 games this season, playing nine games with the Oilers before the regular season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's disappointing," said Leon Draisaitl, whose first-period goal Wednesday was assisted by Ennis. "... I thought he was a great addition to our team. ... Our team's deep enough that we can compensate for everyone."

The Oilers are still assessing the availability of defenseman Adam Larsson, who was deemed "unfit to play" in Game 3. --Field Level Media

