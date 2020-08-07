Bucs cut former 2nd-round CB Stewart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived former second-round cornerback M.J. Stewart on Thursday. Stewart, who turns 25 in September, can be claimed by any team. If he clears waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent by Friday afternoon.

To this point, Stewart is the highest-drafted player from the 2018 class to be waived by his drafting team. The 53rd overall pick in 2018 out of North Carolina, Stewart played in 21 games (six starts) over his first two seasons, making 68 tackles and breaking up five passes. He lost his role in the second half of last season, being listed as a healthy scratch or playing solely on special teams in a few games.

Even without Stewart, the Bucs have seven defensive backs on their roster who were drafted in the fourth round or higher since 2018, including four who were second-round picks. Also on Thursday, the Bucs activated third-round rookie running Ke'Shawn Vaughn from the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed offensive tackle Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list and waived running back Aca'Cedric Ware after removing him from the COVID-19 list.

--Field Level media