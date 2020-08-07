Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks aim to eliminate hub host Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to advance to the Western Conference quarterfinals with a win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of Friday's best-of-five qualifying series. Whatever it takes to win two games in a row." Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are tied for the Oilers' team lead with seven points apiece through three playoff games.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 03:53 IST
Blackhawks aim to eliminate hub host Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to advance to the Western Conference quarterfinals with a win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of Friday's best-of-five qualifying series. Chicago grabbed a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday with a dramatic comeback victory. The Blackhawks trailed by a goal late in the third period, but Matthew Highmore tied the score with 5:47 remaining, and Jonathan Toews put Chicago on top with 1:16 to go.

The rally tipped the series in favor of Chicago. According to the NHL, teams that win Game 3 after a series is tied 1-1 have gone on to win a best-of-five series 75 percent of the time (21-7). "A five-game series is definitely different," Toews said to reporters. "But you always know even in a seven-game series, Games 3 (and) 4 are always the toughest ones to close it out. We had some experience in the past knowing how to play and how to prepare for those big games. ...

"Knowing that every game in the series has gotten tougher, that's going to be the toughest game coming up." The Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cup titles since 2010, while the Oilers are built around youth and have emerged as a legitimate threat in recent seasons. It remains to be seen how Edmonton's young core will handle the pressure of an upcoming elimination game.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said he and his teammates have no choice but to play with desperation. The Hart Trophy finalist finished the regular season with a league-best 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games, and he has stayed hot with six points (three goals, three assists) in the series' first three games. "It's obviously disappointing, no question," Draisaitl told reporters after the Oilers' late collapse. "... Got to make sure we win the next two. I mean, we all know the situation we're in right now. We have to prepare for a back-to-back. Whatever it takes to win two games in a row."

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are tied for the Oilers' team lead with seven points apiece through three playoff games. McDavid has five goals and two assists, while Nugent-Hopkins has one goal and six assists. The Oilers will be without center Tyler Ennis, who is out indefinitely with an apparent right leg injury after taking a hit from Chicago's Kirby Dach in Game 3. Defenseman Adam Larsson remains in doubt after missing Game 3 with an injury.

For Chicago, Jonathan Toews and rookie Dominik Kubalik are tied for the lead with five points apiece. Toews has four goals and one assists, and Kubalik has two goals and three assists. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is 2-1-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage during the series.

On the opposite end of the ice, Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen is 1-1-0 with a 3.21 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He has played the bulk of the minutes ahead of veteran netminder Mike Smith, who allowed five goals in 26:32 of ice time for an unsightly 11.31 GAA and a .783 save percentage. Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said everyone must remain focused.

"It's a long series," Nurse told reporters. "There are still two games to be played. We battled and put ourselves in position at the end of the game that we could've won. But sometimes the bounces go the other way. We have to respond, come here Friday and play our best game." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020