Laughton, Flyers down Caps, improve to 2-0

Scott Laughton scored two goals and added an assist, while Kevin Hayes had helpers on all three goals as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 in both teams' second game of the Eastern Conference round-robin competition Thursday afternoon in Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 04:36 IST
Laughton, Flyers down Caps, improve to 2-0

Scott Laughton scored two goals and added an assist, while Kevin Hayes had helpers on all three goals as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 in both teams' second game of the Eastern Conference round-robin competition Thursday afternoon in Toronto. Travis Sanheim also scored, and Travis Konecny finished with two assists for the Flyers, who improved to 2-0 in the round robin and will face 2-0 Tampa Bay on Saturday. The winner will earn the East's top seed.

Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott got the start, and the 35-year old veteran came through, making 16 saves in the defensive struggle. For Washington, goalie Braden Holtby made 18 saves. He had little chance on any of the goals but kept the Capitals in the game with a number of tough stops. Washington, at 0-2, will meet 0-2 Boston on Sunday to decide the third and fourth seeds in the East.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Laughton. He took a beautiful spin-around pass from Konecny that left Laughton with an empty net in front of him, and he finished the job with 6:57 left in the first period. Hayes earned the second assist.

Philadelphia pushed it to 2-0 on a second-period goal from right in front by Travis Sanheim. Hayes played a big role in this score, faking out several Capitals and getting the puck to Sanheim, who beat Holtby with 8:30 left in the period. Laughton's second goal game with 11:23 to play, as he redirected a perfect cross-ice pass from Hayes. Just 12 seconds later, Travis Boyd tipped Carl Hagelin's shot through Elliott's legs for Washington's only goal.

The Capitals, who played without Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson and forward Lars Eller, committed six minor penalties, all in the first two periods. --Field Level Media

