Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Morelos distracted by speculation, says Rangers boss Gerrard

He hasn't had the best of games tonight but we haven't as a team either. "There's no finger pointing tonight on anyone's performance but Alfredo needs to remain focused." Rangers signed Switzerland striker Cedric Itten and English forward Kemar Roofe this week, bolstering speculation Morelos is set to depart.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:16 IST
Soccer-Morelos distracted by speculation, says Rangers boss Gerrard

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been distracted by transfer talk but the Colombian must stay focused, manager Steven Gerrard said after Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lille, struggled to make an impact as Rangers' European campaign came to an end in the last-16 following a 4-1 aggregate loss to the Bundesliga club.

"Everyone knows Alfredo has had his head turned," Gerrard told BT Sport. "There is no denying that. We just move forward and my focus is on the team and the players that want to be here. "If a bid comes that the board likes and the player tells me face-to-face he wants to go, then we'll see what happens. He's professional enough to block the noise out. He hasn't had the best of games tonight but we haven't as a team either.

"There's no finger pointing tonight on anyone's performance but Alfredo needs to remain focused." Rangers signed Switzerland striker Cedric Itten and English forward Kemar Roofe this week, bolstering speculation Morelos is set to depart.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but imports fall

Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in July, while imports declined, painting a mixed picture for the economy as it recovers from its pandemic-induced slump.Exports in July increased 7.2 from a year earlier, the fastest ...

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020