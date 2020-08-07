Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calhoun's walk-off hit lifts D-backs over Astros

Calhoun's winning hit came with the bases loaded, no outs and Ryan Pressly on the mound for Houston in a save situation, in place of the injured Roberto Osuna. Pressly (0-1) got into quick trouble by walking Andy Young and giving up back-to-back singles to Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:23 IST
Calhoun's walk-off hit lifts D-backs over Astros

Kole Calhoun's two-run double down the right field line lifted the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday in Phoenix, giving Arizona its first series victory of the season. Calhoun's winning hit came with the bases loaded, no outs and Ryan Pressly on the mound for Houston in a save situation, in place of the injured Roberto Osuna.

Pressly (0-1) got into quick trouble by walking Andy Young and giving up back-to-back singles to Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte. That brought up Calhoun, and he erased the Astros' 4-3 lead with one swing of the bat. Junior Guerra (1-0) worked a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.

In the eighth inning, Alex Bregman's two-run home run with two outs put the Astros on top 4-3 after they had lost a 2-0 lead. Bregman took reliever Stefan Crichton deep over the left field wall with Jose Altuve on second base, his third home run of the season. Altuve homered and doubled as part of his three-hit game, and he scored three runs.

Brandon Bielak got a no-decision in his first career major league start for the Astros, but he pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and three walks while striking out one. Arizona scored three time in the bottom of the sixth inning on a run-scoring double by Christian Walker, an RBI single by David Peralta and a run-producing groundout from Young for a 3-2 lead.

The Astros had jumped on top 2-0. Yuli Gurriel's fourth-inning, two-out single scored Altuve, and Altuve added a solo shot in the top of the sixth. Both of those runs came off Arizona starter Zac Gallen, who allowed six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He became just the second National League pitcher ever to allow three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 18 career starts. His streak began with his debut on June 20, 2019.

Gallen, a 25-year-old right-hander, tied the record set by Steve Rogers of the Montreal Expos from July 18, 1973 to April 11, 1974. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but imports fall

Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in July, while imports declined, painting a mixed picture for the economy as it recovers from its pandemic-induced slump.Exports in July increased 7.2 from a year earlier, the fastest ...

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020