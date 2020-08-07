Left Menu
Astros' Emanuel banned 80 games for performance enhancer

Emanuel has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors. He is on Houston's 40-man roster and was among the team's pool of players available to use during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season. Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:02 IST
Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel has been banned 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment plan. Emanuel has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors. He is on Houston's 40-man roster and was among the team's pool of players available to use during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. He denied intentionally taking the substance in a statement released by the union Thursday. "I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system," he said. "But I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol." The 28-year-old Emanuel has been a starter and a reliever in recent seasons. He was 8-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 28 games — seven starts — with Triple-A Round Rock in 2019.

Emanuel's suspension was announced by the commissioner's office..

