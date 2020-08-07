Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Japanese trampolinist bounces back after pandemic scuppers dream

Sotomura isn't bitter about missing the Games and is instead focusing on new projects, such as working with Airbnb's athlete experiences programme and starting his own trampoline centre. He said the pandemic made it even more important to focus on the future.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:44 IST
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Japanese trampolinist bounces back after pandemic scuppers dream

Japanese trampolinist Tetsuya Sotomura was pushing for his country's final qualification spot for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year but his dream was shattered when the Games were postponed.

At 35, he had already decided that the Olympics would be his last event and when organisers made the decision to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sotomura knew his body wouldn't hold up for another year. "Before corona, I already decided I would retire after the Tokyo Olympics, meaning this summer, 2020," Sotomura told Reuters at his office north of Tokyo.

"The news was very shocking," he added. "I wanted to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 but the Games moved to one year later. This effectively meant my retirement." Sotomura's gymnast father Koji won two bronze medals at the 1984 Olympics and Tetsuya just missed out on matching his feat when he finished fourth at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Injuries had prevented Sotomura from returning to the Olympics since but the lure of one last shot at glory on home soil kept Sotomura competing well into his thirties. Sotomura isn't bitter about missing the Games and is instead focusing on new projects, such as working with Airbnb's athlete experiences programme and starting his own trampoline centre.

He said the pandemic made it even more important to focus on the future. "Of course my wife and my family hoped that I would go into the Olympics and they support me, so (they) are a little sad I retired," said Sotomura.

"But, they are in a hard situation with corona so I am happy I can support them. "I think I have a dream now, so I don’t miss (trampolining). I can see the future, so now I am happy."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters seek to block eviction of left-wing Berlin bar

Hundreds of police faced off against protesters trying to stop the eviction on Friday of a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification. Police detained about 40 people after protesters erected barricades and s...

Hooch tragedy: Punjab CM increases ex-gratia amount to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday increased the ex-gratia amount for the next to the kin of the deceased in the hooch tragedy to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs. Ex-gratia relief has been increased from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 l...

Rescuers in Lebanon recover more bodies days after blast

Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beiruts port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanons capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands. At least t...

Surging COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions keep London stocks muted

Trading in London-listed shares was subdued on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions dented sentiment at the end of a week marked by largely upbeat quarterly earnings and improving economic data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020