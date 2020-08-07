Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 points

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000) and stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car. Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, in winning last year's championship.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:46 IST
Motor racing-Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 points
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000) and stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car.

Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, in winning last year's championship. The governing FIA said in a statement the stewards had upheld the complaints and also handed Racing Point, whose competitive car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes', a reprimand.

Racing Point's drivers -- Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Perez -- will keep their points. The team, owned by a consortium led by Canadian Lawrence Stroll, were reminded of their right to appeal under certain circumstances.

The stewards said in a statement that the fine and points deduction -- 7.5 points per car for the original protest at the Styrian Grand Prix -- was sufficient punishment, however, and the team would not have to redesign their car. "It is the view of the stewards that the penalty rendered at the Styrian Grand Prix was proportionate for the violation of the design process...and a further penalty of reprimand is sufficient for the Hungarian and British Grands Prix," they said.

The stewards said the penalty was "intended to penalise the potential advantage Racing Point may have accrued in the brake duct design process" and recognised it was not realistic to expect the team to "unlearn" what it already knew. They also emphasised the breach was one of the sporting regulations rather than non-compliance with the technical rules and therefore disqualification from the championship was not considered.

Racing Point were in fifth place in the championship on 42 points, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Renault. ($1 = 0.8456 euros)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's HPC for hockey to induct 30 boys, says state minister

The High Performance Centre HPC for hockey in Odisha is set to induct 30 boys in the coming months in its bid to take the sport to the elite level, states Sports Minister Tushar Kanti Behera said on Friday. It was decided following a promis...

Shops, offices reopen in Raipur, parts of C'garh post-lockdown

Shops and commercial establishments in Raipur and otherurban parts of Chhattisgarh resumed their operations on Friday, as they were allowed to function with certain restrictions after overa two-week long lockdown came to an end on Thursday....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities snap 4-day rally on U.S-China frictions; dollar firm

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up antagonism with Beijing by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps Tencents WeChat and ByteDances TikTok.With second quarter GDP da...

12-yr-old sexual assault victim shifted to neurosurgery ICU

The minor girl, who was the victim of sexual assault in Delhis Paschim Vihar and was admitted to AIIMS, has been shifted to the neurosurgery intensive care unit ICU, AIIMS sources said on Friday. The victim is on ventilator and at present h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020