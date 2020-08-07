Mumbai City FC part ways with Paulo Machado
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:22 IST
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Friday confirmed that experienced Portuguese midfielder Paulo Machado has parted ways by mutual consent. The 34-year old signed for the club in August 2018 and captained Mumbai alongside Amrinder Singh during his two years at the Club. He turned out in all 18 league games in his debut season and proved to be an influential figure in the Mumbai City midfield, helping guide the club to its second ever playoff qualification.
Machado's second year at the club was cut short after a season-ending injury in December, 2019 ensured he made only 9 appearances. The Portuguese international made 5 assists and scored 3 goals in the Islanders’ colors over two seasons. "Paulo has been a true model professional in these past two years. His influence on the Club has been immense, both on and off the pitch and we are thankful for his contributions to the club," Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC was quoted as saying in a press release.
