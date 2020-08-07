ICC Board Meeting: India retains right to host 2021 World T20, Australia get 2022

ICC Board Meeting: India retains right to host 2021 World T20, Australia get 2022PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:25 IST
India on Friday retained the right to host the 2021 T20 World Cup while Australia will conduct this year's postponed edition in 2022, the ICC announced after its board meeting
"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," the ICC stated in a press release
The global body also confirmed that next year's women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.
