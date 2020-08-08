Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suns look to stay hot, face Heat in playoff chase

He's picking things up." Suns point guard Rickey Rubio -- now in his third NBA organization -- leads the team in assists (8.7) while chipping in with a career-high 13.3 scoring average. But as good as things are going for the Suns, they do have two players -- 6-7 forward Kelly Oubre and 6-10 forward Aron Baynes out due to knee injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 04:02 IST
Suns look to stay hot, face Heat in playoff chase

The Phoenix Suns have been the kings of the bubble. Phoenix (30-39), which is 4-0 since the NBA regular season resumed earlier this month, will play the Miami Heat (43-26) on Saturday night as part of the league's restart near Orlando.

While the Heat has already clinched a playoff berth in the East, the Suns are trying to catch the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference. "We're feeling great," Suns forward Dario Saric said. "But this (winning streak) hasn't happened overnight.

"Since the first week of May, guys have been working hard every day. We worked on our games, and it has paid off for us. We're playing freely and without pressure." The Suns are led by fifth-year pro Devin Booker, a 6-5 shooting guard and the team's first-round pick (13th overall) in 2015. He tops the team in scoring (26.2) and ranks second in assists (6.6).

Booker, a first-time All-Star this season, is not the only Suns standout. There's also Deandre Ayton, a 6-11 center and the No. 1 overall pick in the. 2018 draft. He leads the team in rebounds (11.7) and blocks (1.7) and ranks second in scoring (18.9). But it's more than just Ayton's numbers that have stood out.

"He's doing an unbelievable job of screening," Booker said of Ayton. "He has grown as a player. He's picking things up." Suns point guard Rickey Rubio -- now in his third NBA organization -- leads the team in assists (8.7) while chipping in with a career-high 13.3 scoring average.

But as good as things are going for the Suns, they do have two players -- 6-7 forward Kelly Oubre and 6-10 forward Aron Baynes out due to knee injuries. Oubre is third on the team in scoring (18.7), Baynes is tied for fifth (11.5), and they have combined to make 83 starts this season. Booker said the Suns still have plenty of talent, even with the injuries.

"We have four games left (in the regular season)," Booker said. "We have to keep fighting through." Meanwhile, the Heat are also dealing with injuries. They are missing their two top scorers -- wing Jimmy Butler (sore right foot) and point guard Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle).

Neither of them played on Thursday night, when the Heat blew a 23-point lead and lost 130-116 to the team with the best record in the NBA -- the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler has missed two straight games and is unlikely to be ready for the Suns. Dragic, who sat out Thursday, is day to day.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not appear to be too dejected about the blown lead against the Bucks. "It's not like we were up by 40," he said. "The way the NBA is played now, you have to play consistently for 48 minutes."

Without Butler, the Heat's best all-around player has been center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star this year. He was called for five fouls against the Bucks and that contributed to only 22 minutes, six points, six assists and five rebounds against Milwaukee. For the season, however, he is averaging 16.1 points, a team-high 10.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a team-high 1.3 blocks.

Miami's most dangerous shooter is Duncan Robinson, who is fifth on the team in scoring (13.4). He leads the team in three-pointers made per game (3.7) and three-point percentage (44.8). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will join a conference call with Lebanons president and other world leaders on Sunday to discuss aid to Lebanon in the wake of this weeks devastating Beirut port explosion.Trump said on Twi...

Washington releases RB Guice after arrest

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday afternoon, shortly after learning of Guices arrest earlier in the day on domestic violence-related charges. On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence r...

UK concerned by rise in small boats crossing from France, immigration official says

The United Kingdom is concerned by an unacceptable rise in the number of small boats crossing the English Channel from France and would act to return illegal migrants, immigration compliance minister Chris Philp said in an opinion piece for...

Esophageal constriction lands Braves P Martin on IL

The Atlanta Braves will be without right-hander Chris Martin through the length of their current road trip as the reliever went on the 10-day injured list with an esophageal constriction. In short, Martin has developed gradual damage to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020